Miniature horse and farm goose who are best friends get adopted together

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. – A farm goose and miniature horse who were unexpectedly best friends and spent their days together at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania SPCA, have found their forever home.

Waffles, a 6-year-old miniature horse, and Hemingway, the goose, were rescued from the same farm in July with two peacocks and a dozen ducks. The animals were living in filthy, unsanitary conditions.

Waffles and Hemingway were reportedly inseparable. In fact, while at the SPCA, Waffles was recovering from an infection which made Hemingway extra protective of him, often honking and flapping his wings when shelter staff come to take care of the pair.

Now, the two have been adopted together, according to WFMZ.

Their new owner is picking them up Wednesday and taking them to their new home. A GoFundMe account has been created to help their new owner cover the cost of their veterinary care.