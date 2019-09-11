Man who wasn’t at game says Browns banned him from stadium for beer throwing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland Browns fan is no longer welcome at FirstEnergy Stadium, but there's a problem. The team may have the wrong man.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Browns loss to the Titans on Sunday, Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan jumped into the stands to celebrate a touchdown. That's when a bearded Browns fan in a Baker Mayfield jersey threw beer on the player.

The Browns were swift to take action after the NFL Players Association asked they look into the fan. They identified him as Eric Smith and banned him indefinitely from the stadium.

By one count, there are 703 people named Eric Smith in the state of Ohio.

"The first call we got when I was in the office today was from the Browns and we have done work for the Browns . We book bands and DJs for them in the past so I was like OK, they are just calling for some kind of evening coming up and they need some music. And that's not was the call was for," Eric Smith said.

Smith, a local DJ for weddings and special events, said he stopped watching the Browns in 2010 and was at a wedding reception at the time of Sunday's game.

"He just kind of doubled down on everything like, 'We know it was you.' And I got mad, I got really angry and I started raising my voice at him. And he said, 'You don't have to get defensive. If you are innocent, then you wouldn't be so defensive and if you are not a fan, like you say, then this won't matter to you. 'And I was like, we'll it kind of matters."

FOX 8 News was called by a different Eric Smith who said he was at the Browns vs. Titans game near the bearded, beer thrower, but it was not him. He said the Browns mishandled the entire situation.

We reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.