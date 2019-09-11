Man tells officer he was just ‘showing off’ after caught going 131 mph in Lamborghini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The I-TEAM has obtained video of one of the flashiest kinds of cars in the world caught zooming down a local highway at speeds you see on a racetrack.

“131, 131 you know how fast you are going,” the Newburgh Heights officer can be heard telling the driver on his body camera.

Police said the 23-year-old man, who is from Newark, Ohio, was pulled over around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chief John Majoy said the driver was going 131 mph on I-77.

When the officer asked why he was going so fast he said he was just “showing off.”

The officer was not impressed and issued him a ticket for speeding and reckless operation.

He is due in court later this month.