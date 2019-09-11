Man found shot to death near baseball field in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot to death near a baseball field in Akron Tuesday night.

According to a press release, it happened at around 9:40 p.m.

Police were called to reports of shots fired near the area of Howe Avenue and Moeller Avenue near Lake Field Park.

When officers arrived, the victim was found near the field lying in the grass unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating.