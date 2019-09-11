× Man charged in death of 14-year-old Carroll County boy pleads not guilty

CARROLLTON, Ohio — The man charged in the death of a 14-year-old Carroll County boy has plead not guilty on all counts.

According to the Carroll County Court of Common Pleas, Matthew Little’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea of his behalf Wednesday morning.

Little, 30, was charged in the death of Jonathon Minard, 14, with involuntary manslaughter, corruption another with drugs, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Minard was last seen on April 13 when he went to a farm to milk cows. His body was found in a shallow grave in Washington Township six days later. The Carroll County coroner determined he suffered a fentanyl overdose.

Little’s bond was set at $10 million.

His pre-trial date has been set for October 1.

