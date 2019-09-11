Man accused of trying to set his wife who is paralyzed on fire, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man is behind bars after police say he tried to set his wife, who is paralyzed from the waist down, on fire.

According to FOX 5, officers identified the man responsible as Hassan Boyer.

He reportedly doused her in lighter fluid and sprayed her with roach spray. He then attempted to light her on fire.

Boyer’s three grandchildren were in the room at the time. The wife was able to call 911 for help.

The TV outlet reports that when officers arrived at the home, she told them that he was intoxicated and said to her that “she ruined his life. He’s supposed to have a better life than this and that she set him up.”

He is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault.