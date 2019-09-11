Local football team surprises boy with disabilities, helps him score touchdown

COVENTRY, Ohio -- The football team at Coventry Middle School decided they wanted to do something special for their team manager, who has autism and is non-verbal.

So on Wednesday after their home opener, they brought Keith Dyer out on the field and helped him score his very first touchdown. Fans in the crowd cheered him on every step of the way.

"This means the world to me because he never thought he'd get out there with the best of them on a Friday night, but he's our superstar. To have the coaches do this for him... we'll never forget this," said his dad, Jeremy.

He said the coach made it a rule that every time the players see Keith, they have to give him a high five, fist bump or his favorite -- a big hug.

 

 

