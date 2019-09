CLEVELAND, Ohio – I-90 west is closed at W. 117th St. as accident investigators try to figure out what caused a crash.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m.

90W CLOSED W.117-W.140 due to accident investigation at W.140 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 11, 2019

The crash happened near the W. 140th exit.

The Ohio Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time the area will reopen, so plan ahead if this is your route.