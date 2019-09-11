Hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s; pop-up showers after 3 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Another hot one on tap today! 

Highs in the upper 80’s and humid. 

There is a small chance of a shower or storm this morning, otherwise, look for more pop-up showers mainly after 3 PM. 

Strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy possible late this afternoon into this evening. 

Stay tuned.  We stay mild and muggy tonight with temperatures dipping into the low 70’s.

Fall is less than 2 weeks away (Monday, September 23 @ 3:50am), and  just when you thought fall-like weather was possibly here to stay, there is plenty of late summer heat to be had!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

