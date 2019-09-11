× Dan Gilbert on passing of Fred McLeod: ‘Truly a one-of-a-kind person and friend’

CLEVELAND– Dan Gilbert and his family are offering their condolences on the passing of long-time Cavs announcer and legendary Cleveland broadcaster Fred McLeod.

McLeod died suddenly Monday evening. He was 67 years old.

On Wednesday, the Gilbert family released the following statement:

“Fred McLeod was truly a one-of-a-kind person and friend. Words cannot express our feelings as we think about the many special memories we have of Fred and a relationship that spans four decades. We will miss him tremendously. “Fred was not only a great broadcaster and communicator that informed, explained and entertained, but he passionately embodied the Cavaliers ‘All for One. One for All.’ DNA in every aspect of his life. “He had the gift of connecting with everyone he interacted with and leaving them feeling happier, stronger, more positive, and valued. Fred has left an impactful, lasting legacy in Cleveland, Detroit and beyond. “Our family extends our deepest and warmest sympathies to Fred’s entire family, including his wonderful wife Beth, mother Marilyn, sister Lynn, and his three children, Sean, Jenna, Molly and each of their families.”

McLeod was the Cavs television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Ohio since 2006. The Strongsville native spent 22 seasons announcing Detroit Pistons games and even did a short stint as a TV announcer for the Cleveland Indians.

His wife, Beth McLeod, is a meteorologist here at FOX 8 News.

More stories on Fred McLeod here