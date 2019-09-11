Former judge who pleaded guilty to killing his wife will be sentenced on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A former judge who pleaded guilty to the aggravated murder of his ex-wife will be sentenced on Thursday.

Lance Mason, 52, could spend the rest of his natural life in prison or possibly be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Mason was first arrested in November 2018 after the brutal slaying of his ex-wife Aisha Fraser, 45, at her home in Shaker Heights.

Prosecutors and family members said the barbaric knife attack happened right in front of the couples young children.

“She was getting out of the car, the car was running, she was getting the children out of the car, Lance appeared behind her and began to murder her,” said Dr. George Fraser, Aisha’s uncle, who is expected to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing. “I’m not seeking revenge I’m seeking Justice.”

Initially, Mason pleaded not guilty but on August 20, 2019 he withdrew it and pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and several other charges.

Right after the murder, Mason crashed a vehicle into a Shaker Heights police cruiser and injured an officer.

That officers is also expected to provide a statement at the sentencing.

Mason previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2014 attack on Aisha.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called the murder “horrific” and said Mason deserves to be locked up for life without the chance of parole.

“Any human being who is capable of doing what he did to his former spouse in front of his children is a very sick human being,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “And what he did to her parents, who lost their only child.”

Those who knew Aisha remembered her as exceptional mother, beloved teacher and cherished friend.

Ohio lawmakers are currently working on a new bill called “Aisha’s Law.”

House Bill 3 has been getting bipartisan support and is aimed at protecting domestic violence victims.

41.499320 -81.694361