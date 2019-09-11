Firefighters walk steps of McKinley Monument in honor of 9/11 first responders

CANTON, Ohio– Dozens of local firefighters and police officers remembered the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in a special way on Wednesday.

The group gathered at the McKinley Monument in Canton to walk 110 flights of stairs to symbolize the floors of the World Trade Center.

“Today, we came together to show that we have not forgotten about those lives who were lost and to show that we appreciate everything they have done, to risk their lives for others,” said Katrina Schmit, who is training to be a volunteer firefighter with the Atwater Fire Department.

Each person involved was also assigned a hero who died on 9/11. Schmit represented New York City firefighter Douglas C. Miller, who was 34 years old, and left behind a wife and three young children.

More stories on Sept. 11 here