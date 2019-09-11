Firefighter climbs 110 stories in honor of those killed in 9/11 attacks

Posted 1:48 pm, September 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee firefighter is honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Will Craft, an engineer for Columbia Fire & Rescue, went to the gym Wednesday morning in full uniform and climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, which is the height of each of the twin towers.

This was his fourth annual stair climb. Craft told FOX he does this each year to remember those who were killed and to keep their memories alive.

2,996 people were killed 18 years ago in the 9/11 attacks and more than 6,000 people were injured.

Continuing coverage, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.