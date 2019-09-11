FBI works to identify child predator John Doe 41

CLEVELAND– The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected to a child sexual assault victim.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first noticed video involving the man, known only as John Doe 41, in March 2018. The FBI said this man may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The video was likely produced between 2016 and 2018.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said there is no evidence this man is in the Ohio area, but there is also no evidence suggesting he is not.

John Doe 41 appears to be between 18 and 20 years old, the FBI said. He is thin-framed with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or call the tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.