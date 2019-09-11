× David’s Hungarian Peppers with Sausage

6 Hungarian or banana peppers

1 ½ lb. Bulk Italian sausage

1 piece day old white bread crust removed & processed into crumbs

1 c. Shredded mozzarella or provolone/mozzarella mix

1 c. Favorite tomato sauce

Oven 350

Spread ½ c. of the tomato sauce over the bottom of a 9×13 (approximately) baking dish and set aside.

Halve the peppers lengthwise. I keep the stem on. It looks good.

Remove the seeds and connecting ribs.

Mix the breadcrumbs with the sausage, then fill the pepper halves with equal amounts of the sausage mixture. Place in baking dish sausage side up.

Spoon the remaining tomato sauce over the sausage. Sprinkle half of the cheese over the top of each sausage filled pepper.

Cover with foil and bake 40 minutes.

After 40 minutes, remove foil and top with remaining cheese. Return to oven uncovered 10 or fifteen minutes or until the cheese turns a golden brown. You could also hurry this browning stage with the broiler.

Before serving, allow to cool a bit (15 minutes) so the cheese doesn’t pull away from the pepper.

Enjoy!