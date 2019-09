Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Boulevard of Flags as one of Cleveland's Own.

It was conceived as a way to honor Eastlake veterans year-round.

The boulevard features more than 500 flags.

It is also home to a 9/11 memorial, which includes two pieces of steel, a lamp post and pieces of granite from the lobby of the World Trade Center.

