Two people on cargo plane that crashed near Toledo airport

Posted 5:19 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, September 11, 2019


TOLEDO, Ohio – A Toledo Port Authority official says a cargo plane crashed as it was approaching the airport.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of the Toledo Express Airport at an auto repair shop. The plane hit multiple unoccupied vehicles at the shop.

The impact sparked a fire, which engulfed the plane.

The official said there were two people aboard the plane. It is unclear if they survived the crash and a search of the scene is currently underway.

