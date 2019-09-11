Advocates applaud Michigan for becoming ‘no-kill state’ for shelter animals

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is officially a “no-kill state” for shelter animals.

According to WILX, in order to become one, 90% of animals have to be returned to owners, transferred to other shelters, rescue organizations or get adopted.

“This is an amazing first for our state. Only Delaware, which has three shelters, compared to 174 in Michigan, also reached the No Kill benchmark last year,” Deborah Schutt, MPFA founder and chairperson told the TV outlet.

She said while it’s a big victory, more work needs to be done. Especially when it comes to saving cats.

“We will continue to work with shelters and rescue organizations to implement best practices, decrease overall length of stay in the shelter and improve the quality of life for homeless pets while they are in a shelter,” said Schutt.

WILX reports that approximately 120,000 dogs and cats were being euthanized in Michigan shelters every year.

The MPFA said that number is now down to roughly 13,000.