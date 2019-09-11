18 years since 9/11: Northeast Ohio remembers lives lost

Posted 6:30 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, September 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda hijacked four American airplanes.

Two were flown into the World Trade Center, one crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and one crashed into the Pentagon.

2,996 people were killed.

Here is a list of events in Northeast Ohio. If you know of one you don’t see included, email tips@fox8.com.

Tri-C World Trade Center memorial sculpture
11000 Pleasant Valley Drive
Parma
8:30 a.m.

The McKinley National Memorial
800 McKinley Monument Drive NW
Canton
8:30 a.m.

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument
3 Public Square
Cleveland
8:30 a.m.

Shaker Heights High School and National 9/11 Memorial and Museum
15600 Parkland Drive
Shaker Heights
8:45 a.m.

Lake Catholic High School
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Road
Mentor
9 a.m.

Strongsville Fire Station #4
17000 Prospect Road
9:55 a.m.

Eastlake City Hall
35150 Lakeshore Blvd
11 a.m.

9/11 Memorial Ride
CycleBar Beachwood
3355 Richmond Suite 101A
Beachwood
5:30 p.m.

9/11 Memorial at the Shoppes of Parma
7671 W Ridgewood Dr
Parma
7 p.m.

Ely Square Gazebo
400 Broad St.
Elyria
7:30 p.m.

