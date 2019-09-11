18 years since 9/11: Northeast Ohio remembers lives lost

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda hijacked four American airplanes.

Two were flown into the World Trade Center, one crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and one crashed into the Pentagon.

2,996 people were killed.

Here is a list of events in Northeast Ohio. If you know of one you don’t see included, email tips@fox8.com.

Tri-C World Trade Center memorial sculpture

11000 Pleasant Valley Drive

Parma

8:30 a.m.

The McKinley National Memorial

800 McKinley Monument Drive NW

Canton

8:30 a.m.

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

3 Public Square

Cleveland

8:30 a.m.

Shaker Heights High School and National 9/11 Memorial and Museum

15600 Parkland Drive

Shaker Heights

8:45 a.m.

Lake Catholic High School

St. John Vianney Church

7575 Bellflower Road

Mentor

9 a.m.

Strongsville Fire Station #4

17000 Prospect Road

9:55 a.m.

Eastlake City Hall

35150 Lakeshore Blvd

11 a.m.

9/11 Memorial Ride

CycleBar Beachwood

3355 Richmond Suite 101A

Beachwood

5:30 p.m.

9/11 Memorial at the Shoppes of Parma

7671 W Ridgewood Dr

Parma

7 p.m.

Ely Square Gazebo

400 Broad St.

Elyria

7:30 p.m.