Woman arrested for having gun during mayhem at Wickliffe roller rink

WICKLIFFE, Ohio– Chaos erupted at United Skates of America in Wickliffe over the weekend.

Officers were called to the roller rink on Palisades Parkway shortly after midnight on Sunday for a large fight that spilled into the parking lot. Police reports described a “riotous crowd” of more than 100 juveniles.

Police from other area departments responded to the scene and officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

According to the police report, vehicles were damaged, and a nearby gas station closed its doors because a large amount of juveniles entered the store and shoplifted.

During the mayhem, an officer spotted a handgun in a woman’s waist band and someone yelled, “She had a gun!” The police report said the woman appeared to reach for the loaded weapon and resisted arrest. Police grabbed the gun before she did.

Nakeya Goshen, 37, of Cleveland, was arrested for criminal trespass.

No serious injuries were reported.