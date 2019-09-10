Video of toddlers ‘besties’ running toward each other and hugging charms the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - A father's video of his son and his son's best friend is getting a lot of attention this week.

Michael D. Cisneros posted a video to Facebook showing his 26-month-old son Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan running to give each other a hug.

He wrote, "With all the racism and hate going on I just think it's a really beautiful video."

Cisneros told ABC 7 the boys are inseparable.

He says they go to music class togther and love to dance.

"With all the attention it’s getting, it’s just a great story to tell him when he’s older,” Cisneros told WPIX.

“There’s not anyone else that comes close to Finnegan status in Maxwell's eyes,” said Cisneros. “It’s great to spread the love and to show that kind of love and beauty in the world.”