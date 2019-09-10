Vehicle found in homicide investigation of business owner found dead in his Painesville home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- The City of Painesville on Tuesday released new information in the homicide investigation of a beloved business owner.

According to a press release, at around 8:30 Tuesday morning, Painesville police received information from a caller in regards to a vehicle at a Euclid apartment complex that matched the description of the stolen vehicle belonging to Tim Meola.

Euclid police went to the apartment complex and confirmed the gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was the victim's vehicle.

Painesville police detectives also responded to the scene and the vehicle is being processed with the Ohio Bureau Criminal of Investigation.

Police said on Saturday, they were called to Meola's Mentor Avenue home to check on him because he couldn't be reached. When officers arrived on-scene, they reportedly found the body of the 65-year-old inside the house. Police sources told the I-Team the death appears to be the result of foul play.

The investigation into Meola's death continues.

Officials ask anyone with information about this investigation to please contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.

41.724488 -81.245657