Tuesday starts 10 days of Palindrome time.

That means the date reads the same forward as it does backward.

It is also the last Palindrome week of the century.

This month:

9-10-19

9-11-19

9-12-19

9-13-19

9-14-19

9-15-19

9-16-19

9-17-19

9-18-19

9-19-19

The next Palindrome date will happen on February 2, 2020.

More information here.