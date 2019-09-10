× Trumbull County dog stabbed, euthanized after attacking groomer

CORTLAND, OH – A foster dog was stabbed and later euthanized after attacking a groomer in Cortland Sunday according to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

A report of the incident states the victim was attempting to groom a pit bull by cutting its nails when it attacked.

The report states the victim will need plastic surgery on her face and ear. She suffered compound fractures in her left arm and possible broken fingers in her right hand.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says the dog belongs to an agency out of Kittanning, PA called Pitbull Advocates of Armstrong County.

Shot records for the dog were produced upon the arrival of first responders. The woman fostering the dog told deputies the pit bull had a known bite history and was in her care for four months.

The woman fostering the dog told authorities she did not witness the initial bite but upon realizing the situation began to pepper spray and use a Taser on the dog.

A sheriff report says the attacked continued so the woman grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the dog behind its rib cage which caused the dog to let go of the victim’s arm.

The dog was transported to a nearby veterinary office where it was with euthanized. The report states its head will be sent to Columbus for rabies testing.

The woman fostering the dog had no comment regarding the incident. A close relative of the woman attacked declined an interview on behalf of the victim. Members of the sheriff’s office could not be reached for comment.