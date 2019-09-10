Trial begins in case of man falsely accused of being in ISIS at Ohio hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The federal civil trial for a man mistakenly accused of being a member of the terrorist group ISIS at a Northeast Ohio hotel begins Tuesday.

Ahmed Al-Menhali, who is from the United Arab Emirates, is suing Marriott International and its employees for discrimination.

Al-Menhali was in Ohio for treatment at the Cleveland Clinic for a heart condition in June of 2016 just weeks before the Republican National Convention.

Avon Police arrested Al-Menhali when a hotel clerk at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Avon called 911 to report he was wearing traditional Arab clothing and speaking in Arabic on a cell phone. The clerk said he had pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

The phone call sparked a large SWAT-style response from Avon Police, which was recorded on officer body cameras.

The lawsuit says the experience caused severe emotional and physical distress to Al-Menhali and triggered a stroke. Al-Menhali had to be hospitalized as a result.

