Swarm of dragonflies, other insects spotted on radar over Ohio

Posted 7:43 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, September 10, 2019

CLEVELAND-- Massive amounts of dragonflies were spotted over Ohio on Tuesday.

FOX 8 viewers reported seeing thousands of dragonflies in Lorain, Shelby and Lakewood.

The National Weather Service Cleveland posted an image of the radar from Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania, showing the insect invasion.

"While we are not biological experts, we have determined (through input from out followers) that's it's mostly likely dragonflies mixed with other insects/birds," the NWS said on Twitter.

Did you see the dragonflies? Send your photos to tips@fox8.com 

