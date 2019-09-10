× Show Info: September 10, 2019

Summer Ratatouille

Savor summer a little longer with a recipe from The Olive Scene. Tracy Lockhart made a summer ratatouille. The Olive Scene has shops in Rocky River, Chagrin Falls, Strongsville and Vermilion. https://theolivescene.com/

Now on Stage

Actor Jordon Matthew Brown from the Book of Mormon stopped by the studio. The musical is on stage at Playhouse Square through September 15th. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

Party Drinks Without Alcohol

A bar manager from Punch Bowl Social introduced us to Seedlip. It’s a distilled non-alcoholic spirit and is featured in some drinks at Punch Bowl Social. www.PunchBowlSocial.com

Apple Season

You know it’s fall season in northeast Ohio when local farms open for apple picking. We found the perfect place for a day of family fun. Hillcrest Orchards in Amherst offers apple picking and other fall fun on weekends through October 27th. www.HillcrestFunFarm.com

A Roaring Good Time

We got a sneak peek at Jurassic World Live Tour, coming to Cleveland in October. It’s prehistoric family fun and will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse October 3-6. www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

Quick and easy

It’s a healthy and convenient snack. Better yet? It’s locally made. Pat Bennett from Pat’s Granola featured different ways to use her product. www.PatsGranola.com

Taste CLE

Every time Adam Bossin stops by the studio, you know a fun event is coming soon! Today he talked about Bourbon & Bacon Fest Cleveland. It’s September 14th on the Flats East Bank. www.tastecle.com