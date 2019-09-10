Recipe for a simple summer ratatouille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Olive Scene has shops in Rocky River, Chagrin Falls, Strongsville and Vermilion. https://theolivescene.com/

Ratatouille

This is an excellent meal for your fresh garden produce. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of chianti!

1-pound bulk Italian sausage mild or hot

2-4 T The Olive Scene Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 large softball sized onion quartered and sliced

2 green peppers cored, seeded and sliced

3T Italian spice mix

2 medium zucchinis halved and sliced thickly

2 medium yellow summer squash halved and sliced thickly

8 C tomato juice

Salt and Pepper

In an 8 qt stock pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, sauté the Italian sausage until there is almost no pink left in the meat. Add the Olive Oil , onions and peppers and sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the Italian spices and stir well. Add the squashes and the tomato juice, salt and pepper and stir well. Bring to the boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cook until the squash is al dente. Correct seasoning, adding more salt and pepper and spices to your taste. This dish is even better the next day!