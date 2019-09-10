Planned Parenthood to close 2 Ohio health clinics

September 10, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 18: A sign hangs above a Planned Parenthood clinic on May 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Trump administration is expected to announce a plan for massive funding cuts to Planned Parenthood and other taxpayer-backed abortion providers by reinstating a Reagan-era rule that prohibits federal funding from going to clinics that discuss abortion with women or that share space with abortion providers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI— Planned Parenthood will close two Cincinnati health centers that together serve more than 6,000 patients a year.

The planned closure of the Springdale Health Center and Western Hills Health Center comes after the organization refused to follow new rules for receiving federal money for birth control and other reproductive health services.

Neither of the centers performs abortions.

The organization blames the federal and state policy changes for the centers having to close on Sept. 20.

The Trump administration began enforcing a “gag rule” in August, preventing entities receiving Title X dollars from recommending or advocating abortion.

Planned Parenthood decided to not comply with the federal rule and stopped accepting funding through the federal program that provides family planning help to low-income women and families.

