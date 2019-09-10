× NFLPA contacts NFL after Browns fan throws beer at Titans

CLEVELAND– The NFL Players Association says it contacted league security after a Browns fan threw beer on Titans players during Cleveland’s 43-13 loss.

Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Baker Mayfield and returned it for a touchdown late in the game on Sunday. Then, Butler jumped into the stands to celebrate with a Titans fan and that’s when a Browns fan splashed his beer on the players.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan took to Twitter to complain about the actions.

They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want? 👀 @NFL @NFLPA @Browns @Titans https://t.co/fpCfEOhC1V — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) September 9, 2019

Thanks for flagging this with us Logan. We’ve gone ahead and contacted league security to address the matter. Please send us a DM if you have any further questions/concerns. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 9, 2019

Retired Browns lineman Joe Thomas also weighed in on Twitter, saying jumping into the stands as the visiting team is against NFL rules.