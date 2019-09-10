NFLPA contacts NFL after Browns fan throws beer at Titans

Cornerback Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after the Titans defeated the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Titans defeated the Browns 43-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The NFL Players Association says it contacted league security after a Browns fan threw beer on Titans players during Cleveland’s 43-13 loss.

Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Baker Mayfield and returned it for a touchdown late in the game on Sunday. Then, Butler jumped into the stands to celebrate with a Titans fan and that’s when a Browns fan splashed his beer on the players.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan took to Twitter to complain about the actions.

Retired Browns lineman Joe Thomas also weighed in on Twitter, saying jumping into the stands as the visiting team is against NFL rules.

