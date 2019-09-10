× ‘Rest in paradise my friend’: LeBron James, others react to passing of Fred McLeod

CLEVELAND — People in Ohio and all over the country are mourning and remembering Fred McLeod. The longtime sportscaster and Cavs announcer passed away suddenly Monday evening at the age of 67.

LeBron James tweeted about the heartbreaking loss. “Man WHAT!!!!??? OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!!”

Channing Frye said, “It was a honor to work with him, his passion for the CAvs was infectious and created a culture of pride for the team and the city of Cleveland. Serious prayers go out to his family.”

And, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is also sending his condolences. He tweeted, “Fran and I are sad to learn of the sudden death of @CavsFredMcLeod. The outpouring of tributes from Ohio sports media show how respected Fred was as a broadcaster and colleague. Fran and I extend our condolences to his wife, mother, children, and to all of his family.”

This is news that touches all of our hearts here at FOX 8 because not only did Fred McLeod once work here at WJW, but he was also the husband of our co-worker and dear friend, Meteorologist Beth McLeod.

We here at WJW send our deepest condolences to Fred’s family, including his wife, Beth, and his three children.

