Lake Band Show tugs at the heart strings with rousing performance of ‘God Bless the USA’

HARTVILLE, Ohio – The 12th annual Lake Band Show included a moving tribute to victims of 9/11.

2,996 people were killed on September 11, 2001 when members of Al-Qaeda hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Wednesday marks 18 years since the attacks.

Which means none of the students who performed in Saturday’s 12th Lake Band Show was alive when it happened.

Included was the Lake High School Marching Band and visiting bands from Alliance High School, Canton South High School, Carrollton High School, Jackson Local High School, Minerva High School, Sandy Valley High School, Stow Munroe Falls High School, Tuslaw High School, and United Local High School.

The students performed the tribute as part of the finale, playing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for Lake Band graduates, and financing for uniforms, band camps and social activities.