Kenny Lofton presents $15,000 check to Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND-- Former Indians outfielder Kenny Lofton is giving back to Cleveland.

The Tribe legend stopped by New Tech Collinwood High School to present them with a $15,000 check. The proceeds game from Lofton's celebrity poker game as part of the Still Got Game Foundation.

Lofton said when he played for Cleveland, he lived near Collinwood, which inspired him to give back to this community.

He also stuck around to answer students' questions and give them life advice.

"Don't let one setback bring you down because there are other ways to make a positive effort," Lofton told students.