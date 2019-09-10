I-Team: New video in case of officer charged with trying to kidnap child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained new video showing what no one has seen before surrounding Cleveland police officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa recently indicted for trying to kidnap a child.

We’ve obtained police video showing one of the last calls Nhiwatiwa handled in uniform protecting your streets before he ended up getting arrested.

We’ve also obtained video from a mysterious break-in at his home just after he ended up in jail.

Last month, Euclid police arrested Nhiwatiwa saying he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl waiting for a bus. And investigators found he urinated on her.

We requested body camera video for a look at how he worked fighting crime.

One call shows him helping other officers after they found a man and a woman fighting. Both ended up in handcuffs.

Nhiwatiwa can be heard saying to the woman, “Your problem is you don’t know how to listen. You know you could be arrested for that, right? Aggravated disorderly conduct.”

And, he can be heard saying to the man, “Hey, look. You goin' (to jail). Cause you’re hard-headed. Just so you know.”

This video comes to light as the Cuyahoga County prosecutor announced to the I-Team DNA evidence now ties the officer to the attempted kidnapping and the charges against him. Michael O’ Malley said, “There is less than two people in the United States that this DNA profile would come back to, so we are absolutely convinced we have the right man.”

The I-Team has also obtained video showing police investigating a break-in at officer Nhiwatiwa’s home 48 hours after he got arrested. Neighbors saw what appeared to be a burglary. Police then found electronics, police equipment and more had been taken and then dumped.

Investigators are still looking into that break-in, and they even wonder if anything taken could have anything to do with the officer trying to kidnap the child. And investigators are also still digging into the officer’s phone. Plus, they still wonder -- are there any other victims?

Tuesday, we also saw Nhiwatiwa in court trying to get a judge to lower his bond and make it easier for him to get out of jail. But Judge Wanda Jones said no. However, she also said she would consider moving Nhiwatiwa to another jail since people he arrested may be in the same lock-up with him in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

He is pleading not guilty.

Officer Nhiwatiwa’s criminal case is just beginning to move through court, but his body camera video gives us a look at him as a cop before he became a suspected predator.

