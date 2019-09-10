I-Team: New evidence against officer charged with trying to kidnap child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of new evidence against a Cleveland Police officer accused of trying to kidnap a child, and it comes as the officer is making a push to get out of jail.

A hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon in the case of Solomon Nhiwatiwa. His attorney filed papers to get the bond lowered which would make it easier for Nhiwatiwa to get out of jail before trial.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley tells the I-Team investigators now have test results showing DNA from the officer on the child’s clothing.

*********Watch our previous story in the video above**********

Earlier, court papers revealed by FOX 8 had referred simply to witnesses and DNA as prosecutors built their case.

Last month, Euclid Police arrested Nhiwatiwa saying he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl waiting for a bus and discovered he urinated on her.

The I-Team has shown you Nhiwatiwa joined the Cleveland Police force in 2014. He has been suspended three times already. Training records were released last week and showed high marks but also an order for some retraining.

When Cleveland City Hall released those records, dozens of pages were blacked out.

**Continuing coverage here**