CLEVELAND, Ohio - Fall is 2 weeks away (Monday, September 23 @ 3:50am), and yet, if you thought we were starting to experience fall-like-weather, you’ll be surprised by the 8 Day Forecast! The A/C will be back ‘on’ tomorrow as warmer, more humid air infiltrates NE Ohio.

Temperatures will feel like 90s most of the week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

