Hamburger buns recalled because they may contain small pieces of plastic

Posted 11:58 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, September 10, 2019

Courtesy: FDA

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

According to a press release, a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process.

The buns were sold at stores across the U.S.

This effects Udi buns with UPC 10-6-98997-80913-2.

