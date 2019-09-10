× Hamburger buns recalled because they may contain small pieces of plastic

Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

According to a press release, a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process.

The buns were sold at stores across the U.S.

This effects Udi buns with UPC 10-6-98997-80913-2.

