Fox Recipe Box: Munchie Balls

CLEVELAND, Oh — Country chef Lee Ann Miller has packed a lot of lunches over the years and she says this recipe is one of her favorites because it’s so easy and packs a good punch of protein. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to put together Munchie Balls.
Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
Munchie Balls
Yield: 24 munchie balls
1 cup toasted unsweetened coconut
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup quick oats
1/2 cup milled flaxseed
1/2 cup honey
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 cup chocolate chips
- Toast the coconut in a skillet, stirring often. Watch for the edges of the coconut to just brown-it will brown quickly.
- Put the warm toasted coconut into a mixing bowl, then add peanut butter. *Tip: adding the warm coconut to the peanut butter will slightly melt and soften the mixture, making it easy to combine.
- Add oats, flaxseed, vanilla, and honey – mix well. Last, add chocolate chips.
- Using a 1 in cookie dough scoop, make mixture into balls and put into a sealed container.
- Let munchie balls cool in the refrigerator at least 30 min before serving.