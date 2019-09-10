Fox Recipe Box: Munchie Balls

CLEVELAND, Oh — Country chef Lee Ann Miller has packed a lot of lunches over the years and she says this recipe is one of her favorites because it’s so easy and packs a good punch of protein. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to put together Munchie Balls.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Munchie Balls

Yield: 24 munchie balls

1 cup toasted unsweetened coconut

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup quick oats

1/2 cup milled flaxseed

1/2 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup chocolate chips