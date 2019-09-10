Family sends man’s ashes on ‘one last adventure’ at sea, bottle found by a grieving widow

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Florida made an unlikely discovery after being called about ‘found property’ on the beach in Walton County.

According to a post on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sgt. Paula Pendleton retrieved a bottle from the beach after the call and left it in the front seat of her patrol car for most of the morning. When she finally opened it, she found an unfolded note inside.

It said: “This bottle contains the ashes of my son, Brian, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed on March 9, 2019. I’m sending him on one last adventure.”

Along with the note were a small bag containing ashes and four $1 bills. It turns out Brian’s family sent him “on his journey” on Aug. 1.

A second note in the bottle was from Brian’s daughter. It said: Hi, my name is Peyton. I am Brian’s daughter. When my father passed, I was 14-years-old. It has struck our whole family pretty hard and, so far, it has been a very hard road. But, like my granny said, he loved to be free. So, that’s exactly what we are doing.”

There were phone numbers and email addresses included on the notes so whoever found the bottle could contact them to tell them where it ended up. It said: “If you find it, please call or text me and let me know, then kindly set him free once again.”

Pendleton recently lost her own husband, when he passed away at 50 in April 2018. She knew what she had to do. She contacted the family and let them know that she was sending Brian out on the next leg of his journey.

“I am putting the note back into the bottle with Brian’s ashes and delivering it to a friend who is a charter boat captain,” she texted them. “He has offered to bring Brian way out into the Gulf so he can continue his adventure. But, before that, I want you to know he got to do a ride-a-long with a deputy before drifting out once again.”