It’s a healthy and convenient snack. Better yet? It’s locally made. Pat Bennett from Pat’s Granola featured different ways to use her product. www.PatsGranola.com
Creative ways to incorporate granola into snacks & meals
-
Show Info: September 10, 2019
-
Crazy Monkey No Bake Brownies
-
City Hippie Granola
-
Show Info: June 28, 2019
-
A perfect pairing? You can now get Cheez-Its and red wine in the same box
-
-
Forever 21 apologizes after customers say they received Atkins bars with online plus-size orders
-
Show Info: July 24, 2019
-
“Pair your P’s” for the best After School Snacks
-
Burger King is now selling $1 tacos for a limited time
-
Florida man arrested after allegedly breaking into restaurants, cooking food & stealing money
-
-
Snack time solutions
-
Bear breaks into house, raids fridge as terrified teens hide in next room
-
Woman dances her way through labor pains at Pennsylvania hospital