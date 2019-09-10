County prosecutor wants outside agency to investigate homicide that led police to mayor’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- While the Cuyahoga County prosecutor is urging Cleveland police to find an outside agency to investigate a murder, the FOX 8 I-Team is asking new questions about that homicide investigation which led detectives to the home of Mayor Frank Jackson.

Prosecutor Mike O’Malley sat down with the I-Team Tuesday, saying he believes an outside agency, such as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, should be asked to look at the Aug. 28 murder of Antonio Parra, 30, of Warrensville Heights.

“I have seen the video of the homicide and it was a brutal execution,” O’Malley said.

Parra was killed in Cleveland’s west side .

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene. Prosecutors and police said the vehicle seen leaving was registered to the mayor’s grandson, 22-year-old Frank Q. Jackson.

“When you have this situation when the appointing agency’s family member is involved, it is a no-win situation,” O’Malley said. “I know for certain Cleveland homicide detectives are working very hard, but in the end, it is a no-win situation because of the perceived conflict. I am hopeful that we can find the individuals that did this, but right now I think there is a perception of conflict. “

A police spokesperson said there are no plans to hand over the investigation to another agency.

City hall denied the I-Team’s request to view the body camera video from when officers were at the mayor’s home. City officials did release body camera of the murder scene.

The city law’s director insists the case is not being handled any differently than any other police matter.

Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder. If you have any information, please call 216-252-7463.

