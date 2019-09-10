× Company releases tribute to Dawg Pound with bobbleheads of Browns players

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The company FOCO is releasing a new series of collectable bobbleheads featuring key members of the 2019 Cleveland Browns.

Each bobblehead portrays a member of the Cleveland Browns in an action pose on a dog collar textured base with spike accents, and a display featuring the name, a 3D Dawg Pound plaque, and a 3D “Beware of Dawgs” backdrop.

The series features quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, and mascot Chomps.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order here.