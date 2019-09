CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating an incident at the Cleveland VA Medical Center.

According to police, the bomb squad responded around 8:45 p.m. Monday to the VA parking lot.

Police say there was a vehicle with several weapons and an alleged pipe bomb inside it.

According to police, the bomb squad and K9 responded.

The weapons were confiscated and the device was secured, police say.

