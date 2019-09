× Cleveland police issue endangered alert for missing 6-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are looking for 6-year-old Kenyarri Davis.

Police say Davis’ father reported her missing at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the father told them he hasn’t seen the child since 7 p.m. Monday.

He says Kenyarri left their home in the 10000 block of Elk with her mother.

According to the report, the mother will not respond to phone calls to say where the child is.

If you see Kenyarri, call 911.

