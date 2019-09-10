× Cleveland Browns release tight end Rico Gathers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with tight end Rico Gathers.

The Browns announced the team was waiving him Tuesday.

Gathers was initially signed on August 11.

He was on the reserve/suspended by the commissioner list for Week 1.

According to CBS Sports, Gathers was forced to sit out the season opener due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

