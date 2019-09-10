INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Rico Gathers #82 of the Cleveland Browns is pursued by Rolan Milligan #42 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns release tight end Rico Gathers
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Rico Gathers #82 of the Cleveland Browns is pursued by Rolan Milligan #42 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with tight end Rico Gathers.
The Browns announced the team was waiving him Tuesday.
Gathers was initially signed on August 11.
He was on the reserve/suspended by the commissioner list for Week 1.
According to CBS Sports, Gathers was forced to sit out the season opener due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.