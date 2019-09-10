× Charges dropped against man accused of keeping woman in freezer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Charges have been dropped against a man accused of keeping a woman in a freezer at an East Cleveland group home.

Eric Glaze, 41, was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping for the incident that occurred last month.

East Cleveland police said the victim went to a party at the group home, located on Glemont Road, on Aug. 18. She told investigators she was given a narcotic and put in the freezer because party-goers thought she was dead.

She escaped two days later and crashed her car, sparking the investigation. Police said she suffered frostbite.

The case was dismissed on Tuesday, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records.

