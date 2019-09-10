× Browns ban fan indefinitely for pouring beer on Titans players

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns banned a fan indefinitely for pouring beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter, Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Bulter picked off Baker Mayfield and returned it for the touchdown. During the celebration, fellow cornerback Logan Ryan jumped into the stands.

That’s when a man in a Baker Mayfield jersey dumped beer on the players.

“This individual person’s action is not tolerated in our building as it is not reflective of our fan base or city. We are currently addressing the situation internally, along with NFL Security, and we believe we have identified the person involved. He will ultimately face an indefinite ban from FirstEnergy Stadium for the unacceptable behavior, which is in clear violation of our Fan Code of Conduct,” a Browns spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ryan took to Twitter to express his frustration with the incident.

“They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?” Ryan said.

The NFL Players Association said it would bring the matter to the league.

The Browns lost 43-13 in the home opener.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here