× Barberton man gets 5 years for sexually assaulting woman in park

AKRON, Ohio– A Barberton man received five years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.

Cecil Carnegie, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery last week.

On Tuesday, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield gave him the maximum sentence and determined he is a Tier III sex offender. Once released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Carnegie met the victim at a bus stop in May 2018. He took the severely intoxicated woman to a park and the two laid down on a blanket. Then, he sexually assaulted her as she went in and out of consciousness, according to prosecutors.