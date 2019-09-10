ATVs, barber chairs for sale at state surplus auction

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The state of Ohio’s property auction on Saturday features a wide array of items, including a jukebox, barber chairs, ATVs, walk behind mowers, laptops, printers and copiers.

The auction is Saturday at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services General Services Division headquarters, located at 4200 Surface Rd. in Columbus. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9 a.m.

“Public auctions are the last step in the state’s surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use. In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screenings,” the state said in a news release on Tuesday.

All items are sold as is. Payment in full is due at time of sale. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Items must be removed by 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

