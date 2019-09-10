Rare Harvest Moon to appear for some on Friday the 13th

A rare Harvest Moon, also called a micromoon, will be visible in the skies this week — on Friday the 13th for some.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will turn full at 12:33 a.m. on Sept. 14 for those in the Eastern Time Zone. Those in the central, mountain or pacific time zones will be able to see the full moon before midnight on Sept. 13.

There hasn’t been a Friday the 13th full moon since Oct. 13, 2000, and it won’t happen again until Aug. 13, 2049, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

What makes the Harvest Moon unique is that rather than rising its normal average of 50 minutes later each day, the moon rises at nearly the same time each night leading up to when it’s full. So in the days before the Harvest Moon, the moon will rise less than 27 minutes later each night providing more light to farmers after the sun sets.

At the same time, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will also be at its greatest distance from Earth, leading some to call it a ‘micro moon.’ The Harvest Moon will appear 14 percent smaller than normal, according to the Farmers Almanac.

When the moon is at its closest point to Earth, it’s called a ‘Supermoon.’

For much more, click here.